Top bars & lounges in Washington, DC

Looking to wind down in DC? There are a wide variety of bars and lounges to choose from. Just take a trip to Stimson Center or the Downtown area and you’ll find everything from wine to old fashions. There are pubs that serve food and cocktails and exciting dance clubs with the best mixologists in the city. No matter how you want to spend the evening, there is a perfect spot in DC for you.



Enjoy a relaxing evening over craft beer with your co-workers or gather all your besties for a night of glitz and glam. Whether you’re searching for a quiet spot to catch up or a bar with a live DJ, both are available here. Casual wine bars, breweries, and stylish nightclubs are sprinkled throughout the city ensuring you’ll have plenty of options.



If you find yourself hungry after a night out, many pubs, taverns, and grills are open late to serve up crispy french fries, burgers, sandwiches, and more. No matter what kind of night you’re enjoying, whether it’s a date or an adventure with the squad, food, fun and trendy drinks are all on the menu in Washington, DC.