Washington burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Washington
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Buns - Union Market
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|OG BUN
|$15.00
DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/SPICY MUSTARD/GARLIC MAYO/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
|ROYALE BUN
|$15.00
DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
|BELLY SINGLE
|$12.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SMOKED BACON/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
BurgerIM
850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ventura Highway
|$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
|Buffalo Stomp
|$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
|The Impossible Vegetarian Burger
|$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$6.29
|Impossible Burger
|$8.99
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.29
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Popular items
|Philly Cheeseteak
|$10.99
|Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)
|$7.99
|Cheese Burger
|$7.14
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
967 Florida Avenue NW, Washington
|Popular items
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNT Burger
101 H Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|Crispy Herb Fries
|$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Counter
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Toasty
|$13.00
gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries
|Cubano
|$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
|B.L.T.A
|$16.00
applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Half-Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
|Large Chili Con Carne
|$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|BUFFALO MAC
|$13.00
|REUBEN
|$13.00
|SUPER CHEESE
|$13.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fedwich
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fedburger
|$15.00
2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries
|FedPig Melt
|$14.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries
|KBC chicken sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington
|Popular items
|Wagyu Burger -
|$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
|Corn "Elote Locos" -
|$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
|East Side Brisket -
|$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Basic BRG
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
|Memphis BBQ
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
|Mexico City
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Popular items
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Spudz
|$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
|House-Cut Spudz
|$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño
|$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Sausage
|$14.00
House made chicken sausage (does contain pork) topped with sautéed wild mushrooms and fontina cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.
|Bratwurst
|$14.00
Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)
3420 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rancheros Cucamonga
|$12.00
Black Beans, Tots, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Sauce, Lime Crema
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|Southern Charm
|$12.00
Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Popular items
|Vegan Garlic Rolls
|$4.75
Just try them, seriously...its good. We make our own butter & apply it graciously :)
|Vegan Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.25
Classic pepperoni! Tomato sauce, vegan cheese and vegan pepperoni. Hard to go wrong with it.
|Make Your Own Juice
|$7.50
Get as many produce items that you desire, this item comes in a 20 oz cup. Get as much as will fit inside that cup! (This is actual fruit juice, not from a bottle or from a can, it is the actual fruit.) No Sugar or Water is added. Because of the delay of delivery some natural separation and foaming will occur, stir or shake the drink. Ice is not added.