Must-try burger restaurants in Washington

Lucky Buns - Union Market image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Buns - Union Market

1309 5th St NE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG BUN$15.00
DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/SPICY MUSTARD/GARLIC MAYO/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
ROYALE BUN$15.00
DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
BELLY SINGLE$12.00
SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SMOKED BACON/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES
More about Lucky Buns - Union Market
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Onion Rings$3.79
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ventura Highway$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
Buffalo Stomp$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
PLNT Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
More about PLNT Burger
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$6.29
Impossible Burger$8.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.29
More about All About Burger
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington

Avg 4.2 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)$7.99
Cheese Burger$7.14
More about All About Burger
PLNT Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

967 Florida Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
More about PLNT Burger
PLNT Burger image

 

PLNT Burger

101 H Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
Duke's Counter image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Counter

3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Toasty$13.00
gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries
Cubano$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
B.L.T.A$16.00
applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta
More about Duke's Counter
Ben's Chili Bowl image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Half-Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
Large Chili Con Carne$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO MAC$13.00
REUBEN$13.00
SUPER CHEESE$13.00
More about Stoney's on P
Fedwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fedwich

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fedburger$15.00
2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries
FedPig Melt$14.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries
KBC chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
More about Fedwich
Duke's Grocery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Grocery

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wagyu Burger -$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
Corn "Elote Locos" -$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
East Side Brisket -$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
More about Duke's Grocery
Eat Brgz image

 

Eat Brgz

250 7th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basic BRG$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
Memphis BBQ$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
Mexico City$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
More about Eat Brgz
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Swizzler image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Spudz$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
House-Cut Spudz$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
More about Swizzler
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sausage$14.00
House made chicken sausage (does contain pork) topped with sautéed wild mushrooms and fontina cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.
Bratwurst$14.00
Housemade Bratwurst (pork) topped with sauerkraut braised with bacon, onion, apple cider and caraway seed. Served on a pretzel roll with spicy Dijon mustard.
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar served on a potato bun.
(Quinoa Burger contains wheat & egg)
More about Roofers Union
Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park) image

 

Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)

3420 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rancheros Cucamonga$12.00
Black Beans, Tots, Fried Eggs, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Ranchero Sauce, Lime Crema
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Southern Charm$12.00
Fried green tomato, Cracked Bacon, fried egg, pimento cheese, arugula, lemon aioli
More about Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)
Lucky Buns - AdMo image

 

Lucky Buns - AdMo

2000 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lucky Buns - AdMo
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Garlic Rolls$4.75
Just try them, seriously...its good. We make our own butter & apply it graciously :)
Vegan Pepperoni Pizza$13.25
Classic pepperoni! Tomato sauce, vegan cheese and vegan pepperoni. Hard to go wrong with it.
Make Your Own Juice$7.50
Get as many produce items that you desire, this item comes in a 20 oz cup. Get as much as will fit inside that cup! (This is actual fruit juice, not from a bottle or from a can, it is the actual fruit.) No Sugar or Water is added. Because of the delay of delivery some natural separation and foaming will occur, stir or shake the drink. Ice is not added.
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Restaurant banner

 

All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave

1424 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.99
BACON Cheese Burger$8.29
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
More about All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave

