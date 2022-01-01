Washington cafés you'll love
Top cafes in Washington, DC
The local cafes, coffee shops, and tea houses of DC are eclectic and comforting. From coffee takeaway or delivery in DC or quick-service breakfast, your morning pick me up is just a few blocks away. Check out International Square or head the opposite way towards the East End for gourmet loose-leaf tea, free-trade coffee, and cafes with classic cups of warm beverages.
You can enjoy iced coffee, bubble tea, espresso, tea with foam, and more when you search this bustling city for your favorite beverages. Get coffee delivered to your office or set out on a walk around Stanton park with a cup of joe in hand. The cafes here are homey and welcoming. You might find yourself spending hours enjoying the coffee and tea of these eateries. Life in DC is truly delicious.
If you’re in search of a way to power through the afternoon, don’t hesitate to explore the caffeinated beverages of Washington, DC. Sometimes all you need is a little boost to up your productivity. Whether it be oolong tea from a loose-leaf tea shop or a double shot of slow-roasted espresso. Pair it with a pastry or sandwich and you have yourself an excellent afternoon. You deserve it!
Must-try cafés in Washington
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
Piccolina
963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Diavola Pizza
|$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
|Bomboloni
|$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
|Porchetta Panuzzo
|$14.00
roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde & provolone on wood-fired flatbread
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Sausage Roll
|$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
|Ellen
|$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
|Scone
|$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
Dolcezza - Logan Circle
1418 14th Street NW, washington
|Dulce De Leche Latte
|$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
|Vanilla Bean Latte
|$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
1636 R Street Northwest, Washington
|Lamb Meatballs
|$14.50
|veggie quiche
|$4.75
|GRILLED CHEESE :
|$9.50
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
|Bagel & Lox
|$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Doom Cupcake
|$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
|Strawberry Cupcake
|$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Large Latte
|$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
|Turkey and Swiss Panini
|$9.75
sliced roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, dijon mustard, on sourdough
|Lemonade
|$2.25
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
|Gourmandise
|$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Ham Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
|Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
|Santiago Bowls
|$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Dolcezza at The Wharf
99 District Square SW, washington
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
|Iced Americano
|$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Steak & Cheese
|$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
|Chicken Tenders + Fries
|$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
|Pancake Platter
|$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Basil Fried Rice
|$17.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste
|Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable
|$11.00
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
|Steamed Dumplings - Pork
|$11.00
Pork Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|NC Country Ham
|$8.50
Thick salty NC ham, 2 organic eggs, cheddar cheese and mayo on a bolillo roll. Substitute ham for tomato (vegetarian) or for bacon.
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
|Spinach & Feta Quiche
|$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
|BREAKFAST PITA SANDWICH
|$8.00
-- scrambled egg + labne + chopped salad --
add kefta $3
Available until 12
|COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA
|$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
|BATATA-TOTS
|$11.00
-- urfa mayo + shawarma spices --
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Bagel - Sesame
|$2.35
Our bagel with sesame seeds.
|Biscuit
|$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
|Baguette
|$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
The Ministry
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington
|Matcha Latte
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
|Angel's Oatmeal
|$9.50
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Pastelillo de Guayaba
|$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
|Bolitas de Queso
|$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
|Pastelillos
|$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Spinach & Cheese Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
|Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
with Micro Basil, Espelette & Pickled Red Onions on Whole Wheat.
|Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
Sukūtā
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
