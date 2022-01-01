Washington cafés you'll love

Top cafes in Washington, DC

The local cafes, coffee shops, and tea houses of DC are eclectic and comforting. From coffee takeaway or delivery in DC or quick-service breakfast, your morning pick me up is just a few blocks away. Check out International Square or head the opposite way towards the East End for gourmet loose-leaf tea, free-trade coffee, and cafes with classic cups of warm beverages.



You can enjoy iced coffee, bubble tea, espresso, tea with foam, and more when you search this bustling city for your favorite beverages. Get coffee delivered to your office or set out on a walk around Stanton park with a cup of joe in hand. The cafes here are homey and welcoming. You might find yourself spending hours enjoying the coffee and tea of these eateries. Life in DC is truly delicious.



If you’re in search of a way to power through the afternoon, don’t hesitate to explore the caffeinated beverages of Washington, DC. Sometimes all you need is a little boost to up your productivity. Whether it be oolong tea from a loose-leaf tea shop or a double shot of slow-roasted espresso. Pair it with a pastry or sandwich and you have yourself an excellent afternoon. You deserve it!