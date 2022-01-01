Washington cafés you'll love

Top cafes in Washington, DC

The local cafes, coffee shops, and tea houses of DC are eclectic and comforting. From coffee takeaway or delivery in DC or quick-service breakfast, your morning pick me up is just a few blocks away. Check out International Square or head the opposite way towards the East End for gourmet loose-leaf tea, free-trade coffee, and cafes with classic cups of warm beverages.

You can enjoy iced coffee, bubble tea, espresso, tea with foam, and more when you search this bustling city for your favorite beverages. Get coffee delivered to your office or set out on a walk around Stanton park with a cup of joe in hand. The cafes here are homey and welcoming. You might find yourself spending hours enjoying the coffee and tea of these eateries. Life in DC is truly delicious.

If you’re in search of a way to power through the afternoon, don’t hesitate to explore the caffeinated beverages of Washington, DC. Sometimes all you need is a little boost to up your productivity. Whether it be oolong tea from a loose-leaf tea shop or a double shot of slow-roasted espresso. Pair it with a pastry or sandwich and you have yourself an excellent afternoon. You deserve it!

Must-try cafés in Washington

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
Bomboloni$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
Porchetta Panuzzo$14.00
roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde & provolone on wood-fired flatbread
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Ellen$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
Scone$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
Dolcezza - Logan Circle image

 

Dolcezza - Logan Circle

1418 14th Street NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Latte$5.50
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Vanilla Bean Latte$5.50
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe.
Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods image

 

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods

1636 R Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb Meatballs$14.50
veggie quiche$4.75
GRILLED CHEESE :$9.50
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Bagel & Lox$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doom Cupcake$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Strawberry Cupcake$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Dolcezza - City Center DC image

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Latte$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
Turkey and Swiss Panini$9.75
sliced roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, dijon mustard, on sourdough
Lemonade$2.25
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cobb Salad$12.00
Rows of chopped chicken breast, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon & avocado.
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$12.00
Carolina Classic's Sustainable Catfish, spicy remoulade sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FreeBird chicken dijon vinaigrette coleslaw on baguette. Served with hand-cut French fries or small house salad.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Santiago Bowls$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Dolcezza at The Wharf image

 

Dolcezza at The Wharf

99 District Square SW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.”
— The Stranger, Albert Camus
Iced Americano$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
Chicken Tenders + Fries$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
Pancake Platter$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
Doi Moi image

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basil Fried Rice$17.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste
Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable$11.00
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Steamed Dumplings - Pork$11.00
Pork Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NC Country Ham$8.50
Thick salty NC ham, 2 organic eggs, cheddar cheese and mayo on a bolillo roll. Substitute ham for tomato (vegetarian) or for bacon.
Smoked Salmon$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
Spinach & Feta Quiche$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST PITA SANDWICH$8.00
-- scrambled egg + labne + chopped salad --
add kefta $3
Available until 12
COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
BATATA-TOTS$11.00
-- urfa mayo + shawarma spices --
Bread Furst image

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel - Sesame$2.35
Our bagel with sesame seeds.
Biscuit$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
Baguette$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
The Ministry image

SANDWICHES

The Ministry

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Latte
Cappuccino$4.50
Angel's Oatmeal$9.50
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelillo de Guayaba$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
Bolitas de Queso$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
Pastelillos$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
with Micro Basil, Espelette & Pickled Red Onions on Whole Wheat.
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
Sukūtā image

 

Sukūtā

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
Caesar Salad$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
