Washington Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Washington

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Onion Rings$3.79
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bun$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Small Spicy Steak Fries$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Items$10.99
3 Items$13.99
Hush Puppies$4.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Basil Plate$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Chipotle Masala Plate$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
Lemon Tzatziki Plate$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
More about Farmbird
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Meal Deal$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
Signature Mac & Cheese - Large$6.45
Chicken Wings (10pc)$19.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Roaming Rooster
Federalist Pig image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and smoked jumbo party wings
Carolina On My Mind$10.75
Chopped pork, cole slaw, spicy vinegar sauce, crispy skin, sesame bun
More about Federalist Pig
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Build Your Own. Fried chicken breast on your choice of bun. Add toppings of your choice.
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Fried Chicken Honey$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
Wings$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome
More about Roy Boys
Mama's Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama's Pizza Kitchen

2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (996 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mama's Pizza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Washington

Salmon

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston