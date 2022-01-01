Washington Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Washington
More about BurgerIM
BurgerIM
850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
More about Roaming Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Honey Bun
|$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Small Spicy Steak Fries
|$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Popular items
|2 Items
|$10.99
|3 Items
|$13.99
|Hush Puppies
|$4.99
More about Farmbird
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Basil Plate
|$10.90
Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Lime Salad
|$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Chipotle Masala Plate
|$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
|Lemon Tzatziki Plate
|$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Popular items
|Family Meal Deal
|$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
|Signature Mac & Cheese - Large
|$6.45
|Chicken Wings (10pc)
|$19.45
More about Roaming Rooster
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington
|Popular items
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Federalist Pig
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Brisket
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
|Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and smoked jumbo party wings
|Carolina On My Mind
|$10.75
Chopped pork, cole slaw, spicy vinegar sauce, crispy skin, sesame bun
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Build Your Own. Fried chicken breast on your choice of bun. Add toppings of your choice.
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Fried Chicken Honey
|$8.50
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
More about Roaming Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roy Boys
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
|Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice Of Buffalo, Mango BBQ Or Nashville Hot Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
|BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME
|$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome