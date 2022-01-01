Washington food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Washington
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
SANDWICHES
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Food Truck, Washington
|Popular items
|Lg. Nitro Cold Brew
|$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
|The Mayor
|$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about muncheez
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Kinder Crepe
|$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
|Zaatar.
|$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about Peruvian Brothers
SANDWICHES
Peruvian Brothers
1280 4th St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Alfajores Cookie
|$3.00
|Small Primavera Rice
|$4.00
|Small Fried Plantains
|$4.00
More about Swizzler
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Spudz
|$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
|House-Cut Spudz
|$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño
|$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|4 Orders of 8-Piece Classic Fried Chicken
|$92.00
32-piece classic fried chicken. (16x Dark, 16x White. No Substitutions)
|12 Assorted Doughnuts
|$38.00
2 maple bacon, 2 crème brûlée, 2 vanilla glaze, 2 PB&J, and one each of the special monthly flavors
|Box of Coffee
|$25.00
96oz. dark roast coffee with cups, lids, cream and sugar.
More about Gogi Yogi
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mandu 만두
|$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
|Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye
|$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
|Onion Rings 양파튀김
|$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Ama Ami
Ama Ami
703 Edgewood St. NE, Washington
|Popular items
|TOKUJO
|$40.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
|SALMON
|$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
|BARA
|$30.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.