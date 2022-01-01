Washington food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Washington

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck) image

SANDWICHES

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

Food Truck, Washington

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
muncheez image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

muncheez

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Kinder Crepe$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
Zaatar.$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about muncheez
Peruvian Brothers image

SANDWICHES

Peruvian Brothers

1280 4th St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alfajores Cookie$3.00
Small Primavera Rice$4.00
Small Fried Plantains$4.00
More about Peruvian Brothers
Swizzler image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Spudz$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
House-Cut Spudz$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
More about Swizzler
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Orders of 8-Piece Classic Fried Chicken$92.00
32-piece classic fried chicken. (16x Dark, 16x White. No Substitutions)
12 Assorted Doughnuts$38.00
2 maple bacon, 2 crème brûlée, 2 vanilla glaze, 2 PB&J, and one each of the special monthly flavors
Box of Coffee$25.00
96oz. dark roast coffee with cups, lids, cream and sugar.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Gogi Yogi
Ama Ami image

 

Ama Ami

703 Edgewood St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TOKUJO$40.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
SALMON$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
BARA$30.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
More about Ama Ami

