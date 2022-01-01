Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington French restaurants you'll love

Washington restaurants
Must-try French restaurants in Washington

Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gougeres ( Cheese Puffs)$11.00
Prime Burger$20.00
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (4609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Make Your Own Crostini$23.00
For freshness, Crostini are delivered ready to assemble.
Burrata di Bufala$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Bistro Du Jour image

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MZD Pain Au Chocolat$5.00
our traditional croissant dough rolled around two bars of rich valrhona 48% chocolate.
MZD Banana Bread$4.00
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
MZD Brioche Doughnuts$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Country Bread$11.00
Warm it in the oven at 400 degrees for 8'
Duck leg confit$34.00
Duck leg confit served with mix salad and French fries
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Three veal cheeks braise Osso-Bucco style, served with Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MINI.MACARON$2.90
Flavors: chocolate, coffee, Strawberry/Candy, raspberry, vanilla, salted caramel, pistachio, blackcurrant/Violette, orange blossom.
ISPAHAN IND$9.00
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.50
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Steak Sandwich$21.00
Grilled New York Strip, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Herb Aioli, French Fries
Onion Soup$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Cacao Salad$11.00
Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Herb Vinaigrette
Tosca DC image

 

Tosca DC

1112 F St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Milanese-L$28.00
Herbed-Parmesan-Espelette Breading, Pan Fried, Baby Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan
Restaurant banner

 

Duck Duck Goose

2100 P Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine$25.00
Chicken$27.00
Escargot$15.00
Bresca image

 

Bresca

1904 14th Street NW, Washintgon

No reviews yet
