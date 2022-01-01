Washington French restaurants you'll love
Must-try French restaurants in Washington
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Gougeres ( Cheese Puffs)
|$11.00
|Prime Burger
|$20.00
|Mashed Potatoes
|$9.00
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Make Your Own Crostini
|$23.00
For freshness, Crostini are delivered ready to assemble.
|Burrata di Bufala
|$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Popular items
|MZD Pain Au Chocolat
|$5.00
our traditional croissant dough rolled around two bars of rich valrhona 48% chocolate.
|MZD Banana Bread
|$4.00
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
|MZD Brioche Doughnuts
|$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Whole Country Bread
|$11.00
Warm it in the oven at 400 degrees for 8'
|Duck leg confit
|$34.00
Duck leg confit served with mix salad and French fries
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Three veal cheeks braise Osso-Bucco style, served with Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Gourmandise
|$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|MINI.MACARON
|$2.90
Flavors: chocolate, coffee, Strawberry/Candy, raspberry, vanilla, salted caramel, pistachio, blackcurrant/Violette, orange blossom.
|ISPAHAN IND
|$9.00
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
|ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT
|$8.50
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$21.00
Grilled New York Strip, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Herb Aioli, French Fries
|Onion Soup
|$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
|Cacao Salad
|$11.00
Mesclun Greens, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Walnut, Herb Vinaigrette
Tosca DC
1112 F St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanese-L
|$28.00
Herbed-Parmesan-Espelette Breading, Pan Fried, Baby Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan
Duck Duck Goose
2100 P Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Fettuccine
|$25.00
|Chicken
|$27.00
|Escargot
|$15.00