Washington Korean restaurants you'll love

Mandu - K St image

 

Mandu - K St

453 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pa Jeon$12.00
Mixed seafood and scallion pancake.
Kimchi Jjigae$20.00
Kimchi stew with pork shoulder and tofu.
Chap Chae$18.00
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with pulled brisket and assorted veggies
More about Mandu - K St
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
Anju image

 

Anju

1805 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Chikin$18.00
Double-fried, with two sauces - gochujang glaze, and white bbq
Palace Ddukbokgi$20.00
Wok-charred chewy rice cakes, sweet soy, asparagus, mushrooms, broccolini, lotus root, zucchini, sweet peppers
*can be made gluten free upon request
Mandu$10.00
pork and kimchi dumplings, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce
More about Anju
CHIKO - Dupont image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, CHIKO Salt Blend, Steamed Rice.
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Gogi Yogi
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
More about TaKorean
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
More about TaKorean
CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
Pork, It's What's For Breakfast$7.00
The Original Egg + Confit Logan's Sausage
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

