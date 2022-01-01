Washington Korean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Korean restaurants in Washington
Mandu - K St
453 K Street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pa Jeon
|$12.00
Mixed seafood and scallion pancake.
|Kimchi Jjigae
|$20.00
Kimchi stew with pork shoulder and tofu.
|Chap Chae
|$18.00
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with pulled brisket and assorted veggies
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|1 Taco
|$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
Anju
1805 18th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Half Chikin
|$18.00
Double-fried, with two sauces - gochujang glaze, and white bbq
|Palace Ddukbokgi
|$20.00
Wok-charred chewy rice cakes, sweet soy, asparagus, mushrooms, broccolini, lotus root, zucchini, sweet peppers
*can be made gluten free upon request
|Mandu
|$10.00
pork and kimchi dumplings, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry
|$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, CHIKO Salt Blend, Steamed Rice.
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mandu 만두
|$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
|Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye
|$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
|Onion Rings 양파튀김
|$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
TaKorean
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz
|$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
TaKorean
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
|The Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.