Washington Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Washington

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering

1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Beans$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
Arroz Blanco$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
Dark Meat$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACOS DE ATUN$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
More about dLeña
Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
Jerk Chicken Dinner$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
Oxtail Dinner$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
More about Negril Eatery
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Dinner$14.49
Oxtail Dinner$20.49
Curry Chicken Dinner$13.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Cuba Libre Washington DC image

 

Cuba Libre Washington DC

801 9TH ST. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Barrio Chino Chicken Wings$19.00
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
Ropa Vieja$29.50
Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros
16 oz Patron Mojito$38.00
16 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 3 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
More about Cuba Libre Washington DC
China Chilcano image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aeropuerto$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
Donburi Tuna$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
Tam Tam$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
More about China Chilcano
Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Santiago Bowls$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
More about Colada Shop
Qui Qui DC image

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pernil$20.00
Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.
Pastelon$18.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.
Beef Empanadas$12.00
2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup.
Contains gluten.
More about Qui Qui DC
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Almost Paradise$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Peruvian Brothers image

SANDWICHES

Peruvian Brothers

1280 4th St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alfajores Cookie$3.00
Small Primavera Rice$4.00
Small Fried Plantains$4.00
More about Peruvian Brothers
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Five Spice Quesadilla$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$20.00
served with stewed cabbage, and rice and peas
Goat Curry$18.00
potato, carrot
Shrimp Curry$18.00
coconut, okra
More about Bammy's
Mecho's Dominican Kitchen image

 

Mecho's Dominican Kitchen

2450 Market St. NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanada$2.50
Stewed Beef Bandera$13.50
Cheese Empanada$2.50
More about Mecho's Dominican Kitchen
La Casita Pupuseria image

 

La Casita Pupuseria

1280 4th St. NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Soyrizo Pupusa$4.95
corn masa shell stuffed w/ almond milk shredded cheese and soyrizo, served with curtido and red salsa
Pupusa de Queso
only cheese
Pupusa de Pollo
chicken + cheese
More about La Casita Pupuseria
Pisco y Nazca image

 

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche Cremoso$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
Plancha Pulpo$19.00
Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.
Empanadas Mixtas$9.50
One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
More about Pisco y Nazca
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Street image

 

Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Street

1738 14th Street, DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guasacaca + Chips$5.25
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with house made green plantain chips.
1/2 Chicken White$16.50
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
Borracho Wrap$14.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
More about Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Street
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelillo de Guayaba$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
Bolitas de Queso$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
Pastelillos$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
More about La Famosa
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
More about Colada Shop
Pisco image

 

Pisco

1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
More about Pisco
El Cielo Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

El Cielo Restaurant

1280 4th st NE, washington

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Cielo Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

De Rhum Spot

2827 Sherman Avenue, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about De Rhum Spot

