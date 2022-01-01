Washington Latin American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC
|Black Beans
|$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
|Arroz Blanco
|$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
|Dark Meat
|$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO
|$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
|TACOS DE ATUN
|$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
|WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA
|$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Negril Eatery
2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece
|$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
|Oxtail Dinner
|$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$14.49
|Oxtail Dinner
|$20.49
|Curry Chicken Dinner
|$13.49
Cuba Libre Washington DC
801 9TH ST. NW, Washington
|Barrio Chino Chicken Wings
|$19.00
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
|Ropa Vieja
|$29.50
Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros
|16 oz Patron Mojito
|$38.00
16 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 3 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
|Aeropuerto
|$16.00
Fried rice, egg noodles, crisp sweet potato, seasonal vegetables, soy bean sprout, “airplanes”
|Donburi Tuna
|$18.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
|Tam Tam
|$14.00
Hand-cut wheat noodles, spicy pork, peanut, ají panca
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Ham Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
|Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
|Santiago Bowls
|$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Pernil
|$20.00
Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.
|Pastelon
|$18.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.
|Beef Empanadas
|$12.00
2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup.
Contains gluten.
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Almost Paradise
|$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
|Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass
|$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
SANDWICHES
Peruvian Brothers
1280 4th St NE, Washington
|Alfajores Cookie
|$3.00
|Small Primavera Rice
|$4.00
|Small Fried Plantains
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
|Five Spice Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
Bammy's
301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington
|1/2 Chicken
|$20.00
served with stewed cabbage, and rice and peas
|Goat Curry
|$18.00
potato, carrot
|Shrimp Curry
|$18.00
coconut, okra
Mecho's Dominican Kitchen
2450 Market St. NE, Washington DC
|Chicken Empanada
|$2.50
|Stewed Beef Bandera
|$13.50
|Cheese Empanada
|$2.50
La Casita Pupuseria
1280 4th St. NE, Washington DC
|El Soyrizo Pupusa
|$4.95
corn masa shell stuffed w/ almond milk shredded cheese and soyrizo, served with curtido and red salsa
|Pupusa de Queso
only cheese
|Pupusa de Pollo
chicken + cheese
Pisco y Nazca
1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON
|Ceviche Cremoso
|$15.50
Fish, shrimp, creamy leche de tigre, aji limo, sweet potato
|Plancha Pulpo
|$19.00
Grilled octopus, choclo, potato cake, chimichurri, anticuchera sauce, aji amarillo sauce.
|Empanadas Mixtas
|$9.50
One aji de gallina, one steak. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Street
1738 14th Street, DC
|Guasacaca + Chips
|$5.25
Fresh avocado, red onion, chopped cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, salt and black pepper. Served with house made green plantain chips.
|1/2 Chicken White
|$16.50
South American rotisserie chicken brined for 12 hours and slow cooked over wood charcoal to 185 degrees. Served with housemade inti picante and aji amarillo sauce and choice of 2 sides. Gluten friendly.
|Borracho Wrap
|$14.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, flour tortilla, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, Pepper Jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, Iceberg lettuce, sweet corn, and yucca fries.
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Pastelillo de Guayaba
|$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
|Bolitas de Queso
|$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
|Pastelillos
|$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Spinach & Cheese Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
|Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
Pisco
1823 L STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|CEVICHE TRADICIONAL
|$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato