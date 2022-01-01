Washington Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Washington
PASTA • TAPAS
Reveler's Hour
1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|eggplant parmesan arancini
|$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
|blue hubbard squash anolini
|$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
|short rib peposo ravioli
|$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
|Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Gâteau au Fromage
|$14.00
Basque Style Cheesecake, Fennel Pollen, Fresh Mixed Berries with Basil, Amaretti Cookies.
TAPAS
Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
3116 M Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Calamares Fritos Con Ali-Oli
|$12.00
Fried Calamari with Ali-Oli
|Tostada De Queso De Cabra Con Miel
|$10.00
Toasted Bread with Goat Cheese and Honey
|Marinera Con Bogavante Paella(Serves 2-3)
|$68.00
Seafood Paella with Monkfish, Clams,
Mussels, Squid, Scallops, Shrimp & Lobster
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
|Hummus
|$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Busboys Burger
|$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal
|$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$10.00
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Sospeso
1344 H Street NE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$6.00
4 chickpea fritters, toum, & hummus.
|Potatoes
|$6.00
Crispy, fried potato tossed in za'atar & served with toum
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
Spinach, feta, & dill between layers of buttery phyllo dough. 3 pieces per order.
Cava Mezze
527 8th Street SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Zucchini Fritters
|$11.00
shredded zucchini, feta, mint, dill, tzatziki
|Chicken Souvlaki Meal
|$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Almost Paradise
|$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
|Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass
|$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Upper West Side Cafe
2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Bowl
|$16.00
marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, fresh mint, freekeh, olive oil
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$10.00
confit garlic, olive oil, grilled pita bread and assorted crudités
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
little gem lettuce, red onion, marinated cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, red pepper, kalamata olives, herb vinaigrette
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
|Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita
|$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
|Cauliflower Shawarma Pita
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
TAPAS
ala
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Dolmades
|$4.90
Grape leaves with rice and spices
|SPINACH PEAR SALAD
|$12.90
Charred three spiced pears, baby spinach, goat cheese, toasted walnuts
|Fried Halloumi
|$8.90
Pine honey, dukkah(contains walnut and pistachio), dried chives gf
TAPAS
Cranes
724 9th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Duck Gyoza
|$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
|Churros
|$12.00
Churros with miso caramel and sesame chocolate
|Smoked Hamachi
|$15.00
Cold smoked with citrus dashi, avocado, and ikura.
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Tortilla Española, Alioli, Sweet & Hot Peppers
|$15.00
Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers
*Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
|Patatas Bravas
|$11.00
Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side
|Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon
|$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg Cheese Panini
|$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
|Gyro
|$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN
Uptown Market Restaurant
4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Uptown Burger
|$16.00
Ground fresh daily in house !
8oz blend of fresh Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib. A great burger!
Choose fries or green salad
|O'ahu Poke Bowl
Shoyu sauce, tempura crisps, onions, garlic & onion chips, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.
|Paella Valencia online for 2 ppl
|$42.00
Duck, chicken, rabbit, peppers, cauliflower, artichokes, green beans. (GF,DF) all the meat is bone in.
Little Sesame x Lunch Link
1828 L Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
|Hot Dip
|$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
|'Nduja + Peppers
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!