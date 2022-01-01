Washington Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Washington restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Washington

Reveler's Hour image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
eggplant parmesan arancini$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
blue hubbard squash anolini$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
short rib peposo ravioli$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
Little Sesame image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (4609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Gâteau au Fromage$14.00
Basque Style Cheesecake, Fennel Pollen, Fresh Mixed Berries with Basil, Amaretti Cookies.
Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge image

TAPAS

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge

3116 M Street NW, Washington

Avg 4 (2126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calamares Fritos Con Ali-Oli$12.00
Fried Calamari with Ali-Oli
Tostada De Queso De Cabra Con Miel$10.00
Toasted Bread with Goat Cheese and Honey
Marinera Con Bogavante Paella(Serves 2-3)$68.00
Seafood Paella with Monkfish, Clams,
Mussels, Squid, Scallops, Shrimp & Lobster
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
Hummus$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing (Dressing contains anchovies).
Possible Allergies: Dairy.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Busboys Burger$11.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Busboys and Poets French Toast$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image

 

Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Sospeso image

 

Sospeso

1344 H Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$6.00
4 chickpea fritters, toum, & hummus.
Potatoes$6.00
Crispy, fried potato tossed in za'atar & served with toum
Spanakopita$11.00
Spinach, feta, & dill between layers of buttery phyllo dough. 3 pieces per order.
Cava Mezze image

 

Cava Mezze

527 8th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Fritters$11.00
shredded zucchini, feta, mint, dill, tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Meal$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Almost Paradise$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
Upper West Side Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Upper West Side Cafe

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Bowl$16.00
marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, fresh mint, freekeh, olive oil
Roasted Garlic Hummus$10.00
confit garlic, olive oil, grilled pita bread and assorted crudités
Greek Salad$14.00
little gem lettuce, red onion, marinated cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, red pepper, kalamata olives, herb vinaigrette
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
Cauliflower Shawarma Pita$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
ala image

TAPAS

ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dolmades$4.90
Grape leaves with rice and spices
SPINACH PEAR SALAD$12.90
Charred three spiced pears, baby spinach, goat cheese, toasted walnuts
Fried Halloumi$8.90
Pine honey, dukkah(contains walnut and pistachio), dried chives gf
Cranes image

TAPAS

Cranes

724 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duck Gyoza$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
Churros$12.00
Churros with miso caramel and sesame chocolate
Smoked Hamachi$15.00
Cold smoked with citrus dashi, avocado, and ikura.
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tortilla Española, Alioli, Sweet & Hot Peppers$15.00
Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers
*Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg Cheese Panini$6.50
scrambled organic eggs, mozzarella cheese grilled on barbari bread. Choice of additional fillings
Gyro$13.00
Beef and lamb, tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and a side salad
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
Uptown Market image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Uptown Burger$16.00
Ground fresh daily in house !
8oz blend of fresh Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib. A great burger!
Choose fries or green salad
O'ahu Poke Bowl
Shoyu sauce, tempura crisps, onions, garlic & onion chips, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, wakame salad, sticky rice.
Paella Valencia online for 2 ppl$42.00
Duck, chicken, rabbit, peppers, cauliflower, artichokes, green beans. (GF,DF) all the meat is bone in.
Little Sesame x Lunch Link image

 

Little Sesame x Lunch Link

1828 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Tahini, Cilantro Jalapeño hot sauce & spices. Served w/ Warm Pita.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.00
Green Tahini & Marinated Peppers
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Boqueria image

TAPAS

Boqueria

1837 M Street NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
