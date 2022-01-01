Washington Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican restaurants in Washington, DC

Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in DC cover the downtown area and Cardoza area. From taco bars to upscale Mexican fare, there are tons of restaurants to try here. Enjoy Mexican flavors like cilantro, lime, and onion or Tex-Mex spices such as cumin, jalapeno, and stretchy yellow cheese. Whether you’re looking for traditional Mexican food or Mexican cuisine with Tejano flair, you’ll find both in this city.

Enjoy dishes like cheesy beefy enchiladas, crispy tacos, and massive burritos filled with beans and rice. Don’t forget the chips and dip. Salsa, guacamole, queso, and more are all the perfect beginning to a satisfying meal. Choose from Mexican fare takeout, delivery, or dine-in meals to enjoy with the family. You’ll never leave hungry when you order Mexican or Tex-Mex.

There’s nothing more delicious than a full-sized meal of spicy Mexican fare paired with a frosty frozen margarita and finished off with classic flan or sopapillas. From cocktails to dessert and everything in between, you won’t regret your choice to enjoy the Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine of Washington, DC. Invite all your friends out and enjoy your next Mexican meal with those you love. Search for your favorite dishes today!

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Washington

Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Wild Mushrooms Taco$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACOS DE ATUN$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ISLAND$8.25
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
Bandit Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Chaia image

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
Brussels sprouts, cheese & jalapeño salsa
Black Beans$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
Social Beast image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
Gordie Sticks$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
Pimms Cup$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pupusas$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
Fajita Mixta$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
Freshly Made Guacamole$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos$11.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Pinto Beans, Pickled Chiles
Winter Restaurant Week Dinner (To-Go)$40.00
Select a special restaurant week starter, main dish, and dessert for $40
Empanadas$9.00
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Traditional$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Taqueria Xochi image

 

Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
Lamb Quesabirria$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
Pica Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Taco

1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
san diego burrito$11.00
Burritos Regular$9.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$6.50
Mi Vida image

 

Mi Vida

98 District Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz & Frijoles$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
Enchiladas Suizas$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
Chips y Salsa$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
Taqueria del Barrio image

 

Taqueria del Barrio

821 Upshur street, NW, Washington

Avg 4 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PLAIN TACOS$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
PESCADO Taco$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
KID’S QUESADILLA$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, bacon, your choice of cheese.
Nachos$12.00
Corn chips covered in queso, beans, pico, sour cream and guacamole and choice of meat
Chorizo, Egg, Cheese Taco$3.00
Flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled egg, chorizo, and melted cheddar cheese.
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
Taqueria Nacional image

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
Signature Taco$4.50
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
Taco$3.75
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders
Chaia image

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Tacos$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
Black Beans$4.50
with crema & jalapeño
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Margaritas - Glass$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
Burritos$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
Quesadillas$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
Pica Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Taco

1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Johnny Pistolas image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th st NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Alero U St

1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Coke$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
Restaurant banner

 

Alero Dupont

1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Mexicano$8.99
Tacos Juarez$16.99
Side Chips and Salsa$4.99
Restaurant banner

 

DC Corazon, Inc.

3903-3905 14th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
