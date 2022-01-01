Washington Mexican restaurants you'll love
Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in DC cover the downtown area and Cardoza area. From taco bars to upscale Mexican fare, there are tons of restaurants to try here. Enjoy Mexican flavors like cilantro, lime, and onion or Tex-Mex spices such as cumin, jalapeno, and stretchy yellow cheese. Whether you’re looking for traditional Mexican food or Mexican cuisine with Tejano flair, you’ll find both in this city.
Enjoy dishes like cheesy beefy enchiladas, crispy tacos, and massive burritos filled with beans and rice. Don’t forget the chips and dip. Salsa, guacamole, queso, and more are all the perfect beginning to a satisfying meal. Choose from Mexican fare takeout, delivery, or dine-in meals to enjoy with the family. You’ll never leave hungry when you order Mexican or Tex-Mex.
There’s nothing more delicious than a full-sized meal of spicy Mexican fare paired with a frosty frozen margarita and finished off with classic flan or sopapillas. From cocktails to dessert and everything in between, you won’t regret your choice to enjoy the Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine of Washington, DC. Invite all your friends out and enjoy your next Mexican meal with those you love. Search for your favorite dishes today!
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Washington
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Wild Mushrooms Taco
|$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO
|$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
|TACOS DE ATUN
|$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
|WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA
|$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|ISLAND
|$8.25
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
|BASIC
|$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
|Chicken Santa Fe Burrito
|$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Green Rice
|$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
|Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla
|$5.00
Brussels sprouts, cheese & jalapeño salsa
|Black Beans
|$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
|Gordie Sticks
|$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
|Pimms Cup
|$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pupusas
|$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
|Fajita Mixta
|$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
|Freshly Made Guacamole
|$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|1 Taco
|$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
Mi Casa
1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$11.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Pinto Beans, Pickled Chiles
|Winter Restaurant Week Dinner (To-Go)
|$40.00
Select a special restaurant week starter, main dish, and dessert for $40
|Empanadas
|$9.00
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Guacamole Traditional
|$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
|Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
|Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Taqueria Xochi
924 U st nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
|Lamb Quesabirria
|$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
|Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Taco
1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|san diego burrito
|$11.00
|Burritos Regular
|$9.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$6.50
Mi Vida
98 District Square SW, Washington
|Popular items
|Arroz & Frijoles
|$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
|Chips y Salsa
|$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
Taqueria del Barrio
821 Upshur street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|PLAIN TACOS
|$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
|PESCADO Taco
|$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
|KID’S QUESADILLA
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa To-Go
|$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
|Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mandu 만두
|$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
|Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye
|$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
|Onion Rings 양파튀김
|$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, bacon, your choice of cheese.
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn chips covered in queso, beans, pico, sour cream and guacamole and choice of meat
|Chorizo, Egg, Cheese Taco
|$3.00
Flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled egg, chorizo, and melted cheddar cheese.
TaKorean
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz
|$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
TaKorean
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
|The Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
|Signature Taco
|$4.50
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
|Taco
|$3.75
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|2 Tacos
|$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
|Black Beans
|$4.50
with crema & jalapeño
|Taco Trio
|$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Popular items
|Frozen Margaritas - Glass
|$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
|Burritos
|$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
Alero U St
1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.50
|Coke
|$3.00
|Ginger Ale
|$3.00
Alero Dupont
1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Chorizo Mexicano
|$8.99
|Tacos Juarez
|$16.99
|Side Chips and Salsa
|$4.99