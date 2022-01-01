Washington pizza restaurants you'll love

Top pizza restaurants in Washington, DC

Pizza in DC is across the West End and all the way down U Street. There are pizza joints for grabbing a quick slice and Italian kitchens brimming with traditional flavors straight from Italy. Crispy flame-kissed pizzas with artisanal toppings to oven-cooked pizzas with bubbly gooey cheese. There are so many ways to order the perfect slice, it’s impossible to choose just one. The good news is, you don’t have to. There’s a pizza for every night of the week in DC.

Take your date to a homey Italian restaurant for slow-roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy handmade crust, and locally sourced toppings. Your night will be romantic and delicious. Pair your date night pizza with a glass of authentic Italian wine or ask about craft beer options. If Italian is the language of love, then that explains why pizza is such a romantic meal.

The best thing about pizza is the accessibility. Whether you need a slice to go on your lunch break or pies delivered for your next big event, everyone loves pizza and pizza loves them right back. Enjoy the convenience of pizza all across DC. For the days you need some comfort food to the days you want to socialize with friends, Pizza in Washington, DC is easy to find and even easier to savor.

Must-try pizza restaurants in Washington

Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Mozzeria DC image

 

Mozzeria DC

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
H Street Meatball Pizza$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
Wings$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
More about Mozzeria DC
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti D (Protein)$17.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
18" Combo Pizza$24.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Atlas Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Atlas Brew Works

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Gose 6pk$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Dance of Days 6pk$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
Ponzi 6pk$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
More about Atlas Brew Works
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
Hummus$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
More about CR NoMa
Tap 99 image

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
Side Winder Fries$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
More about Tap 99
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic NY Chicken Parm$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, basil
House$10.00
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, ricotta crostini, house vinaigrette
Tagliatelle$22.00
bolognese ragu, ricotta
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vespa$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
Chicken Parm Arancini$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
The Standard$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
More about All-Purpose
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse Street N.E., Washington

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Piccante$18.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Cotto & Funghi$17.00
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto
More about Stellina Pizzeria
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Six Shooter Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about RedRocks
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

910 F Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Motown Square Pizza image

PIZZA

Motown Square Pizza

703 Edgewood St NE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Motor City$30.00
Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley
Tibs$30.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs
Pepperoni$28.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes
More about Motown Square Pizza
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette$10.50
18" Half and Half Specialty
LG. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette$12.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Social Beast image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
Gordie Sticks$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
Pimms Cup$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
More about Social Beast
The Arc Cafe image

 

The Arc Cafe

1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Salad$6.82
hand-flaked white tuna with celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo on a croissant
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$2.73
Served hot on your choice of bread
Roasted Turkey Wrap$6.82
swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla
More about The Arc Cafe
DC Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

DC Pizza

1103 19th St, Washington

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veg Me$10.68
Classic Tomato Sauce-
House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)-
Spinach-
Mushrooms-
Red Onions-
Green Peppers-
Basil (finish)-
Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).
Three Topping Pizza$10.68
Large One Topping Pizza$20.73
More about DC Pizza
Lupo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lupo Pizzeria

1908 14th Street NW, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classica$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
Lupo Osteria Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
Carciofi$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Lupo Pizzeria
Annare image

 

Annare

1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bomboloni x4$10.00
4 Italian donuts with chocolate hazelnut crema
Mini Panettoncino$5.25
The 230g White Chocolate Egg with whole pistachios from Barbero; a top-class creation from this Piedmont chocolatier.
Box Charge$0.25
Rich brioche, Neapolitan style, soaked in Rum syrup
More about Annare
della barba pizza image

 

della barba pizza

1369 new york avenue, ne, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini - Detroit (6")$10.25
Detroit for One.
Detroit (14")$29.00
Detroit "Motor City Square" with Caramelized Brick Cheese & Two Racing Stripes of Sauce.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
Chicago Deep Dish (13")$38.00
This Jersey Boy is not afraid of Deep Dish.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
More about della barba pizza
All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buona$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
Roasted Garlic Knots$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta (3 per order)
Crispy Fried Mozzarella$12.00
local mozz, pecorino Romano, marinara sauce
(3 per order, vegetarian)
More about All-Purpose
Tonari image

PIZZA

Tonari

707 6th St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Natto Bolognese TOGO$18.00
Mentaiko Spaghetti TOGO$16.00
Mentaiko & Corn TOGO$17.00
More about Tonari
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Sausage and Pepper$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Whole 8 Makes A Pie$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
Whole Cheese$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
Mama's Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mama's Pizza Kitchen

2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (996 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mama's Pizza Kitchen
établi image

 

établi

84 T ST NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about établi
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
More about Martha Dear
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Cocos

3907 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Cocos

