Washington pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in Washington, DC
Pizza in DC is across the West End and all the way down U Street. There are pizza joints for grabbing a quick slice and Italian kitchens brimming with traditional flavors straight from Italy. Crispy flame-kissed pizzas with artisanal toppings to oven-cooked pizzas with bubbly gooey cheese. There are so many ways to order the perfect slice, it’s impossible to choose just one. The good news is, you don’t have to. There’s a pizza for every night of the week in DC.
Take your date to a homey Italian restaurant for slow-roasted tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy handmade crust, and locally sourced toppings. Your night will be romantic and delicious. Pair your date night pizza with a glass of authentic Italian wine or ask about craft beer options. If Italian is the language of love, then that explains why pizza is such a romantic meal.
The best thing about pizza is the accessibility. Whether you need a slice to go on your lunch break or pies delivered for your next big event, everyone loves pizza and pizza loves them right back. Enjoy the convenience of pizza all across DC. For the days you need some comfort food to the days you want to socialize with friends, Pizza in Washington, DC is easy to find and even easier to savor.
Must-try pizza restaurants in Washington
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
Mozzeria DC
1300 H St NE STE A, Washington
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
|H Street Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
|Wings
|$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|18" Combo Pizza
|$24.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Atlas Brew Works
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington
|Popular items
|Blood Orange Gose 6pk
|$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
|Dance of Days 6pk
|$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
|Ponzi 6pk
|$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
|Hummus
|$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
|Onion Rings
|$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
|Side Winder Fries
|$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic NY Chicken Parm
|$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, basil
|House
|$10.00
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, ricotta crostini, house vinaigrette
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
bolognese ragu, ricotta
All-Purpose
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Vespa
|$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
|Chicken Parm Arancini
|$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
|The Standard
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
399 Morse Street N.E., Washington
|Popular items
|Arancini di Riso
|$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
|Piccante
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
|Cotto & Funghi
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
|Six Shooter Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
Pi Pizzeria
910 F Street NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Small South Side Classico
|$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
|12" Deep Dish Cornmeal
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
PIZZA
Motown Square Pizza
703 Edgewood St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Motor City
|$30.00
Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley
|Tibs
|$30.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs
|Pepperoni
|$28.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Popular items
|LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
|$10.50
|18" Half and Half Specialty
|LG. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette
|$12.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
|Gordie Sticks
|$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
|Pimms Cup
|$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
The Arc Cafe
1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad
|$6.82
hand-flaked white tuna with celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo on a croissant
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$2.73
Served hot on your choice of bread
|Roasted Turkey Wrap
|$6.82
swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla
PIZZA • SALADS
DC Pizza
1103 19th St, Washington
|Popular items
|Veg Me
|$10.68
Classic Tomato Sauce-
House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)-
Spinach-
Mushrooms-
Red Onions-
Green Peppers-
Basil (finish)-
Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).
|Three Topping Pizza
|$10.68
|Large One Topping Pizza
|$20.73
PIZZA • PASTA
Lupo Pizzeria
1908 14th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classica
|$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
|Lupo Osteria Pizza
|$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
|Carciofi
|$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
Annare
1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.
|Popular items
|Bomboloni x4
|$10.00
4 Italian donuts with chocolate hazelnut crema
|Mini Panettoncino
|$5.25
The 230g White Chocolate Egg with whole pistachios from Barbero; a top-class creation from this Piedmont chocolatier.
|Box Charge
|$0.25
Rich brioche, Neapolitan style, soaked in Rum syrup
della barba pizza
1369 new york avenue, ne, washington
|Popular items
|Mini - Detroit (6")
|$10.25
Detroit for One.
|Detroit (14")
|$29.00
Detroit "Motor City Square" with Caramelized Brick Cheese & Two Racing Stripes of Sauce.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
|Chicago Deep Dish (13")
|$38.00
This Jersey Boy is not afraid of Deep Dish.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
All-Purpose
79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Buona
|$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
|Roasted Garlic Knots
|$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta (3 per order)
|Crispy Fried Mozzarella
|$12.00
local mozz, pecorino Romano, marinara sauce
(3 per order, vegetarian)
PIZZA
Tonari
707 6th St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Natto Bolognese TOGO
|$18.00
|Mentaiko Spaghetti TOGO
|$16.00
|Mentaiko & Corn TOGO
|$17.00
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Popular items
|Whole Sausage and Pepper
|$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
|Whole 8 Makes A Pie
|$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
|Whole Cheese
|$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mama's Pizza Kitchen
2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
|Hot Dip
|$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
|'Nduja + Peppers
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!