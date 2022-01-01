Washington ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Washington
More about Daikaya
Daikaya
705 6th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Pan-fried dumpling with pork and cabbage filling (4 pieces).
|Shio
|$16.75
Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This ramen most shows off the unique nuance of our Chintan stock. It is our most delicate and aromatic ramen. Topped w/ beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.
|Mugi-Miso
|$17.50
Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Our barley miso that is used in this ramen has bright, savory aromatics and is lighter than traditional miso ramen. Miso ramen is native to Sapporo, Japan. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**
More about Toki Underground
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed
|Red Miso Ramen
|$14.00
Red miso tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
More about Hatoba
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|SPICY MISO TG
|$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
|TOMATO CURRY TG
|$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
|Nori Burger TG
|$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Haikan
RAMEN • NOODLES
Haikan
805 V St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|CRAB RANGOONS
|$7.25
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
|SPICY SHOYU
|$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
|MISO
|$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"
More about Menya Hosaki
RAMEN • NOODLES
Menya Hosaki
845 Upshur St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Tonkotsu
|$17.00
rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil
chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Shoyu
|$16.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Tantan
|$18.00
creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness