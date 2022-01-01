Washington ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Washington

Daikaya image

 

Daikaya

705 6th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyoza$6.50
Pan-fried dumpling with pork and cabbage filling (4 pieces).
Shio$16.75
Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This ramen most shows off the unique nuance of our Chintan stock. It is our most delicate and aromatic ramen. Topped w/ beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.
Mugi-Miso$17.50
Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Our barley miso that is used in this ramen has bright, savory aromatics and is lighter than traditional miso ramen. Miso ramen is native to Sapporo, Japan. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**
More about Daikaya
Toki Underground image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dumplings$7.00
Choice of pork or vegan dumplings, prepared either pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed


Red Miso Ramen$14.00
Red miso tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
More about Toki Underground
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY MISO TG$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
TOMATO CURRY TG$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
Nori Burger TG$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Hatoba
Haikan image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Haikan

805 V St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRAB RANGOONS$7.25
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
SPICY SHOYU$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
MISO$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"
More about Haikan
Menya Hosaki image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Menya Hosaki

845 Upshur St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tonkotsu$17.00
rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil
chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shoyu$16.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tantan$18.00
creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Menya Hosaki

