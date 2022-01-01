Washington salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Washington

Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti D (Protein)$17.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
18" Combo Pizza$24.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Banner pic

 

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

901 4th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic NY Chicken Parm$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, basil
House$10.00
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, ricotta crostini, house vinaigrette
Tagliatelle$22.00
bolognese ragu, ricotta
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Capo Deli image

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Combo Sub- Small$11.00
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$11.00
Italian Combo Sub- Large$14.00
More about Capo Deli
RASA image

SALADS

RASA

485 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Grain Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own grain bowl.
Aloo Need Is Love$11.75
$1 from this purchase will be donated to Feed the Fridge!
sweet potato tikki | coconut ginger sauce | lemon turmeric rice | charred eggplant | pickled radish | masala beets | cucumber cubes | roasted lentils | tamarind ginger chutney
[gf] [vegan]
More about RASA
Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

1630 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pants$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
Never Been Cheddar$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
Utz Original Chips$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Sweet Leaf -
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Chopsmith$16.00
grilled flank steak, gourmet greens, roasted potatoes, sliced tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, carrots, watermelon radish, caramelized onions, house made croutons, parmesan peppercorn dressing
Tropical Chicken$14.00
teriyaki chicken, coconut jasmine rice, pineapple slaw, mango, cucumber, gourmet greens, peanuts, watermelon radish, toasted coconut, cilantro, mint, house citrus dressing
Classic Burger$12.00
toasted brioche bun, house blend char-grilled beef burger, cheddar & American cheese, caramelized onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
More about Chopsmith

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
