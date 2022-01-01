Washington salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Washington
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|18" Combo Pizza
|$24.00
More about Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d
901 4th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic NY Chicken Parm
|$24.00
crispy chicken cutlet, pomodoro, mozzarella, basil
|House
|$10.00
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, ricotta crostini, house vinaigrette
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
bolognese ragu, ricotta
More about Capo Deli
Capo Deli
715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Italian Combo Sub- Small
|$11.00
|Roast Turkey Sub- Small
|$11.00
|Italian Combo Sub- Large
|$14.00
More about RASA
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
|Grain Bowl
|$10.75
DIY - Build your own grain bowl.
|Aloo Need Is Love
|$11.75
$1 from this purchase will be donated to Feed the Fridge!
sweet potato tikki | coconut ginger sauce | lemon turmeric rice | charred eggplant | pickled radish | masala beets | cucumber cubes | roasted lentils | tamarind ginger chutney
[gf] [vegan]
More about Compliments Only Subs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
1630 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Hot Pants
|$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
|Never Been Cheddar
|$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
|Utz Original Chips
|$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
More about Sweet Leaf -
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Popular items
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Chopsmith
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Chopsmith
|$16.00
grilled flank steak, gourmet greens, roasted potatoes, sliced tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, carrots, watermelon radish, caramelized onions, house made croutons, parmesan peppercorn dressing
|Tropical Chicken
|$14.00
teriyaki chicken, coconut jasmine rice, pineapple slaw, mango, cucumber, gourmet greens, peanuts, watermelon radish, toasted coconut, cilantro, mint, house citrus dressing
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
toasted brioche bun, house blend char-grilled beef burger, cheddar & American cheese, caramelized onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce