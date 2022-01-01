Bloomingdale restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Stone Burger
|$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
|Eggless Caesar Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Heidi
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Smoked Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.
|Rigatoni
|$11.00
Butternut Squash Sauce with Tomatoes, Corn, Scallions, Sweet Raisins, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheese
|Tempura Cauliflower
|$11.00
Hoisin-Sriracha Sauce & Ginger/Sesame Emulsion (V)
The Red Hen
1822 1st Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|2021 Thanksgiving Wine Kit
|$125.00
For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.
Featured in this wine kit:
- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region
- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara
- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso
