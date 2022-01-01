Bloomingdale restaurants you'll love

For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.

Featured in this wine kit:

- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region

- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara

- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso

