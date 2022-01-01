Bloomingdale restaurants you'll love

Go
Bloomingdale restaurants
Toast

Bloomingdale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Bloomingdale restaurants

Boundary Stone image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stone Burger$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
Eggless Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
Chicken Wings$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
More about Boundary Stone
The Pub & The People image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Heidi$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Bacon, Smoked Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries.
Rigatoni$11.00
Butternut Squash Sauce with Tomatoes, Corn, Scallions, Sweet Raisins, Fontina & Mozzarella Cheese
Tempura Cauliflower$11.00
Hoisin-Sriracha Sauce & Ginger/Sesame Emulsion (V)
More about The Pub & The People
The Red Hen image

 

The Red Hen

1822 1st Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2021 Thanksgiving Wine Kit$125.00
For your Thanksgiving this year we’ve created a kit of three wines selected to complement all the traditional turkey day dishes. This kit, priced for retail, showcases some of our favorite producers and is a perfect festive pairing for the holiday.
Featured in this wine kit:
- an amazingly complex, food-friendly Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir by one of the most historic producers in the region
- one of the greatest whites made in all of Italy, the Greco di Tufo from the famous Vigna Cicogna vineyard farmed by Benito Ferrara
- a cult-favorite SuperTuscan from the tiny estate of Montepeloso
A small something nice$1.00
More about The Red Hen
établi image

 

établi

84 T ST NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about établi
Map

More near Bloomingdale to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston