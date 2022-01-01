Capitol Hill restaurants you'll love

Must-try Capitol Hill restaurants

The Duck & The Peach image

 

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
brûléed dates$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
Pot Roast Dinner$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
More about The Duck & The Peach
Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Blackened
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Totopos y Salsa$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
More about Paraíso
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Chicken Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
Seafood Omelette$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
More about Ophelia's Fish House
United Kitchens Group image

 

United Kitchens Group

406 1st street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homestyle Saag Meal (spinach)$12.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka / choice of 3 sides
Tandoori Momos$8.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / side of chutney
Classic Butter Sauce. (Makhni)$11.89
Delhi Style butter sauce / choice of 3 sides
More about United Kitchens Group
Cava Mezze image

 

Cava Mezze

527 8th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zucchini Fritters$11.00
shredded zucchini, feta, mint, dill, tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Meal$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Le Bon Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale Walnut Salad$14.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
Crispy Catfish$25.00
old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon
Sweet Potato Mash$7.00
lime, maple-brown butter, chives
More about Crazy Aunt Helen's
Eat Brgz image

 

Eat Brgz

250 7th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basic BRG$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
Memphis BBQ$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
Mexico City$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
More about Eat Brgz
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Five Spice Quesadilla$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Bullfeathers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullfeathers

410 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SD Fries$5.00
SOUP & CHEESE$12.00
Hamburger$12.00
More about Bullfeathers
Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Panir Tikka Masala$15.00
Samosa$5.00
Saagpanir$15.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
Buffalo & Bergen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
Egg, Cheese & Meat$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
Breakfast Wrap$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa
More about Buffalo & Bergen
CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
Pork, It's What's For Breakfast$7.00
The Original Egg + Confit Logan's Sausage
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Soup_Dinner$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
Steak Frites_Dinner$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
New Year's Eve Dinner 2021$95.00
Last day of the year and our delightful New Year's Eve 4-course Dinner is ready to pre-order for Friday 31st. More details about the menu are available in our website.
More about Bistro Cacao
Sushi Hachi image

SUSHI

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll$28.00
More about Sushi Hachi
Lola's image

SMOKED SALMON

Lola's

711 8th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (167 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lola's
Banner pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE$19.75
Homemade Ravioli filled with Ricotta and herbs, tossed with a pesto cream sauce and toasted pignolis
Nutella Cannoli$10.00
Nutella cream, chocolate chips and hazelnuts (3 per order)
CAESAR$11.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Anchovies, Croutons
More about Caruso's Grocery

