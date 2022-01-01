Capitol Hill restaurants you'll love
The Duck & The Peach
300 7th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)
|$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
|brûléed dates
|$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
|Pot Roast Dinner
|$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
|Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, andouille sausage,
lobster cream sauce
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, shaved onion, topped with balsamic
reduction and fried goat cheese croquettes
|Seafood Omelette
|$16.00
Three egg omelet with shrimp, crab and scallops
topped with our lobster cream sauce served with
home fries and your choice of bacon or sausage
United Kitchens Group
406 1st street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Homestyle Saag Meal (spinach)
|$12.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka / choice of 3 sides
|Tandoori Momos
|$8.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / side of chutney
|Classic Butter Sauce. (Makhni)
|$11.89
Delhi Style butter sauce / choice of 3 sides
Cava Mezze
527 8th Street SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Zucchini Fritters
|$11.00
shredded zucchini, feta, mint, dill, tzatziki
|Chicken Souvlaki Meal
|$60.00
10 CHICKEN SKEWERS, RICE, SALAD
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Crazy Aunt Helen's
713 8th St, SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Kale Walnut Salad
|$14.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
|Crispy Catfish
|$25.00
old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon
|Sweet Potato Mash
|$7.00
lime, maple-brown butter, chives
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Basic BRG
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
|Memphis BBQ
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
|Mexico City
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
|Five Spice Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullfeathers
410 1st St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|SD Fries
|$5.00
|SOUP & CHEESE
|$12.00
|Hamburger
|$12.00
Bombay Street Food
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Panir Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Samosa
|$5.00
|Saagpanir
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
Capitol Hill- Call Your Mother Deli
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Pastrami Sun City
|$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
|Egg, Cheese & Meat
|$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
|Breakfast Wrap
|$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
|Pork, It's What's For Breakfast
|$7.00
The Original Egg + Confit Logan's Sausage
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Onion Soup_Dinner
|$11.00
French Onion Soup with Gruyère Cheese
|Steak Frites_Dinner
|$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
|New Year's Eve Dinner 2021
|$95.00
Last day of the year and our delightful New Year's Eve 4-course Dinner is ready to pre-order for Friday 31st. More details about the menu are available in our website.
SUSHI
Sushi Hachi
735 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll
|$28.00
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|Popular items
|RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE
|$19.75
Homemade Ravioli filled with Ricotta and herbs, tossed with a pesto cream sauce and toasted pignolis
|Nutella Cannoli
|$10.00
Nutella cream, chocolate chips and hazelnuts (3 per order)
|CAESAR
|$11.75
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean, Anchovies, Croutons