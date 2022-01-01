Capitol Hill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Capitol Hill
The Duck & The Peach
300 7th Street SE, Washington
|crispy herbed potatotes (more potatoes please!)
|$13.00
crispy herbed potatoes and garlic aioli.dairy free, soy free, vegetarian.our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
|brûléed dates
|$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
|Pot Roast Dinner
|$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
|Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon on sour dough bread
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
Crazy Aunt Helen's
713 8th St, SE, Washington
|Kale Walnut Salad
|$14.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
|Crispy Catfish
|$25.00
old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon
|Sweet Potato Mash
|$7.00
lime, maple-brown butter, chives
Eat Brgz
250 7th St. SE, Washington
|Basic BRG
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
|Memphis BBQ
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
|Mexico City
|$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullfeathers
410 1st St SE, Washington
|SD Fries
|$5.00
|SOUP & CHEESE
|$12.00
|Hamburger
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle