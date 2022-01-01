Capitol Hill breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Capitol Hill
More about Boxcar Tavern
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened
|Wings
|$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Le Bon Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Crazy Aunt Helen's
Crazy Aunt Helen's
713 8th St, SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Kale Walnut Salad
|$14.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
|Crispy Catfish
|$25.00
old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon
|Sweet Potato Mash
|$7.00
lime, maple-brown butter, chives
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
|Five Spice Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
More about Buffalo & Bergen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
|Egg, Cheese & Meat
|$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
|Breakfast Wrap
|$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa