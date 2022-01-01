Capitol Hill breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Capitol Hill

Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Blackened
Wings$13.00
Carrots, celery, choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about Boxcar Tavern
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Le Bon Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale Walnut Salad$14.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
Crispy Catfish$25.00
old bay potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, lemon
Sweet Potato Mash$7.00
lime, maple-brown butter, chives
More about Crazy Aunt Helen's
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli,
dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, pan
Cubano
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Five Spice Quesadilla$14.00
Jerk chicken or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream,
pineapple mango salsa, flour tortilla
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Buffalo & Bergen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich$1.75
If it's really good, we might steal it!
Egg, Cheese & Meat$7.75
griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a...
(bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)
Breakfast Wrap$11.00
scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa
More about Buffalo & Bergen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Quesadillas

Bisque

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Samosa

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston