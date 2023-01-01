Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodle soup in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Shortrib, Preserved Greens, Wheat Noodles.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Short rib, udon noodles, broccoli, , scallions, crispy shallot, and cilantro
Cannot be prepared to accommodate an allergy to gluten, seafood, nightshade, or allium
More about The Roost- - Shelter

