Beef noodles in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Shortrib, Preserved Greens, Wheat Noodles.
More about The Roost- - Shelter
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Short rib, udon noodles, broccoli, , scallions, crispy shallot, and cilantro
Cannot be prepared to accommodate an allergy to gluten, seafood, nightshade, or allium