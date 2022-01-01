Burritos in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled, Sausage, Onion, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fingerling Potatoes
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|El Lechon | Carnitas Burrito
|$14.00
Carnitas, Arroz, pickled red onion, habanero sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa.
|El Gallo Pibil | Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled chicken pibil, mexican rice, pico de gallo, shedded lettuce, chihuahua sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa.
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.