Cake in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Turtle Cheese Cake
|$8.00
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Chocolate Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
|$3.75
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Cake Pops
|$2.50
|Espresso Cake
|$10.00
|Lemon Cake
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes
|$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
|GF Brisket & Rice Cakes
|$18.00
Smoked Brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.