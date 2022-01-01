Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cake

Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Paraíso
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.00
Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake$3.75
Le Bon Cafe
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Pops$2.50
Espresso Cake$10.00
Lemon Cake$10.00
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
GF Brisket & Rice Cakes$18.00
Smoked Brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Molten Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Creme Anglaise
Bistro Cacao

