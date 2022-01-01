Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
El Gallo Pibil | Chicken Burrito$14.00
Grilled chicken pibil, mexican rice, pico de gallo, shedded lettuce, chihuahua sauce. Served with heirloom corn tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Paraíso
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chorizo Burrito$18.00
Scrambled eggs, freshly ground & perfectly mild chicken sausage, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and mayo
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Samosa

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Tacos

Hibiscus Tea

Strawberry Shortcake

Curry Goat

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston