Chicken piccata in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken piccata

La Collina

747 C Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Piccata$30.00
Roasted half chicken with grilled snow peas topped with a lemon caper sauce
More about La Collina
Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PICCATA$27.25
More about Caruso's Grocery

