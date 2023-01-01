Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Chicken Piccata
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken piccata
La Collina
747 C Street Southeast, Washington
Avg 4.5
(299 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$30.00
Roasted half chicken with grilled snow peas topped with a lemon caper sauce
More about La Collina
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
Avg 4.8
(179 reviews)
CHICKEN PICCATA
$27.25
More about Caruso's Grocery
