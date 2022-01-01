Crispy chicken in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Crispy Chicken
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve crispy chicken
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
Avg 4.5
(1021 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
$10.00
Chinese hot mustard
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Caesar Salad
Po Boy
Bisque
Samosa
Omelettes
Boneless Wings
Cookies
Burritos
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Logan Circle
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Park View
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Petworth
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston