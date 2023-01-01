Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve edamame

CHIKO - Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Edamame$5.00
lime, citrus salt
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Hachi - Washington DC

735 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$5.00
More about Sushi Hachi - Washington DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Samosa

Nigiri

Tomato Soup

Eel

Mussels

Salmon

Penne

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston