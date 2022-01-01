Flan in Capitol Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve flan
La Collina
747 C Street, Washington
Avg 4.5
(299 reviews)
Flan Me to the Moon
$14.00
Flan Ice Cream swirled with Cajeta (house made goat's milk caramel).
Allergens-eggs, dairy
More about La Collina
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Chocolate Flan
$8.00
More about Paraíso
