Flan in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

La Collina

747 C Street, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan Me to the Moon$14.00
Flan Ice Cream swirled with Cajeta (house made goat's milk caramel).
Allergens-eggs, dairy
More about La Collina
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Flan$8.00
More about Paraíso

