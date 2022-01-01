Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve french toast

Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Thick slices of brioche bread grilled in our sweet and creamy batter topped with strawberry compote. add
bacon or sausage $3
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked French Toast$8.50
scented with orange and vanilla, served with fresh fruit and maple syrup
More about Le Bon Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's - 713 8th St, SE

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Banana Pecan French Toast$14.00
More about Crazy Aunt Helen's - 713 8th St, SE
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill - 238 Massachusetts Ave NE

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche French Toast$13.00
With butter & maple syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.
French Toast Sticks$9.00
With butter & maple syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill - 238 Massachusetts Ave NE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$14.00
Challah French Toast, Fresh Fruit, Whipped Cream, Vermont Maple Syrup
More about Bistro Cacao

