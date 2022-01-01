French toast in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve french toast
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Thick slices of brioche bread grilled in our sweet and creamy batter topped with strawberry compote. add
bacon or sausage $3
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Baked French Toast
|$8.50
scented with orange and vanilla, served with fresh fruit and maple syrup
Crazy Aunt Helen's - 713 8th St, SE
713 8th St, SE, Washington
|Banana Pecan French Toast
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill - 238 Massachusetts Ave NE
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.00
With butter & maple syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.
|French Toast Sticks
|$9.00
With butter & maple syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions.