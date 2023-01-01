Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Garlic Bread
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve garlic bread
Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
No reviews yet
Garlic Pull Bread
$5.50
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
Avg 4.8
(179 reviews)
GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI
$10.75
Served with a four cheese dipping sauce
More about Caruso's Grocery
