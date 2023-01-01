Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Rich and creamy made with award-winning Omenhane chocolate and steamed milk with a sprinkle of cocoa powder. Option to add whipped cream!
More about Le Bon Cafe
Item pic

 

Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Made with our house made chocolate syrup!
More about Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Consumer pic

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

