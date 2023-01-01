Hot chocolate in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Le Bon Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Rich and creamy made with award-winning Omenhane chocolate and steamed milk with a sprinkle of cocoa powder. Option to add whipped cream!
More about Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
701 8th St SE, Washington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Made with our house made chocolate syrup!
More about Buffalo & Bergen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50