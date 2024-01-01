Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve lassi

Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food - 8th Street

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$8.00
More about Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
Item pic

 

La Collina

747 C Street Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Coconut Lassi Frozen Yogurt$15.00
Frozen yogurt Mae with sheep's milk yogurt from Old Chatham Creamery. Mango curd and crispy coconut chips folded in.
Contains Dairy (cow, sheep), mango, coconut, egg
More about La Collina

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Cannolis

Quesadillas

Tiramisu

Pretzels

Fish Sandwiches

Rotisserie Chicken

Snapper

Spaghetti

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston