Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Capitol Hill
/
Washington
/
Capitol Hill
/
Lassi
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve lassi
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
524 8th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$8.00
More about Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
La Collina
747 C Street Southeast, Washington
No reviews yet
Mango Coconut Lassi Frozen Yogurt
$15.00
Frozen yogurt Mae with sheep's milk yogurt from Old Chatham Creamery. Mango curd and crispy coconut chips folded in.
Contains Dairy (cow, sheep), mango, coconut, egg
More about La Collina
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Cannolis
Quesadillas
Tiramisu
Pretzels
Fish Sandwiches
Rotisserie Chicken
Snapper
Spaghetti
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Logan Circle
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Park View
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Petworth
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston