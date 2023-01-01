Mussels in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve mussels
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
224 7th St SE, Washington
|MAINE MUSSELS
|$15.00
White wine sauce, garlic, herbs, tomato, baguette
More about Ophelia's Fish House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|STEAMED MUSSELS
|$16.00
White wine tomato broth, garlic baguette