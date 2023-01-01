Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve mussels

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE MUSSELS$15.00
White wine sauce, garlic, herbs, tomato, baguette
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAMED MUSSELS$16.00
White wine tomato broth, garlic baguette
More about Ophelia's Fish House
FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$15.00
Steamed mussels, Roasted Chili & Lemon Pepper Sauce, served with a side of Rice w/ Furikake
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

Map

