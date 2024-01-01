Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill

701 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter & Grape Laffy Taffy Cookie$3.50
Our B+W cookie dough with Peanut Butter Glaze and Grape Icing. A spin on a classic and 2x the nostalgia!
More about Call Your Mother - Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie-$2.50
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro - Capitol Hill
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten-Free)$2.75
More about The Roost- - Shelter

