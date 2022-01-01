Tacos in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$16.00
More about Paraíso

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Naan

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Snapper

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston