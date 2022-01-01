Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop$2.50
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop's
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Bundt Cake$4.00
Bourbon Cake with Bourbon Glaze, Buttercream, and Dried Apricots.
Contains gluten, and dairy.
Nut-Free
Carrot Cake$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

