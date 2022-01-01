Cake in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve cake
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
|Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop
|$2.50
Easter Egg Chocolate Cake Pop's
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Bourbon Bundt Cake
|$4.00
Bourbon Cake with Bourbon Glaze, Buttercream, and Dried Apricots.
Contains gluten, and dairy.
Nut-Free
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
