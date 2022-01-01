Chicken pesto sandwiches in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinated Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, and Brie make this Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich a favorite. Add Arugula and a dollop of Pesto Aioli for an extra bit of freshness.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW
675 I St NW, Washington
|Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinated Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, and Brie make this Pesto Chicken Breast Sandwich a favorite. Add Arugula and a dollop of Pesto Aioli for an extra bit of freshness.