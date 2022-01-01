Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Little Sesame image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita$13.20
Caramelized Onion, Pickled Chili, Chickpea “Mayo” & Melted Gouda
Twist Soft Serve$4.95
Made with Oat Milk. Served in a cup.
Fattoush Salad$0.00
Choice of Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Pita & Herbs. Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"
More about Little Sesame
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image

 

Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$38.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$13.60
Green Tahini, Pickled Onions & Herbs Served w/ Warm Pita
More about Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm

