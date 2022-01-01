Egg sandwiches in Chinatown
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!
|English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.