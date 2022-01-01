Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Chinatown

Cuban Sandwiches

Hummus

Avocado Toast

Bisque

Tuna Salad

Fattoush Salad

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston