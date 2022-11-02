Fattoush salad in Chinatown

Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Fattoush Salad image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$12.60
Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Crispy Pita, Herbs & Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"
More about Little Sesame
Fattoush Salad image

 

Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
More about Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm

