Fattoush salad in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve fattoush salad
More about Little Sesame
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$12.60
Chicken or Cauliflower Shawarma, Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Crispy Pita, Herbs & Choice of Sumac Dressing, Labneh Ranch or Tahini "Caesar"
More about Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.