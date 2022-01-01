Fruit salad in Chinatown
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
|Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW
675 I St NW, Washington
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Buttery, flaky, savory Croissant filled with Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Toasted Seeded Whole Grain Bread, topped with Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Espelette, and Micro-Basil. Add two Eggs for the perfectly balanced breakfast.
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.