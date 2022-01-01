Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve fruit salad

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Buttery, flaky, savory Croissant filled with Black Forest Ham and Swiss Cheese
Avocado Toast$12.00
Toasted Seeded Whole Grain Bread, topped with Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Espelette, and Micro-Basil. Add two Eggs for the perfectly balanced breakfast.
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown - 675 I St NW

Browse other tasty dishes in Chinatown

Hibiscus Tea

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Kale Salad

Cuban Sandwiches

Shawarma

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston