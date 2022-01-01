Tacos in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
More about Chaia
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|2 Tacos
|$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
|Taco Trio
|$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.