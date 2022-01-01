Columbia Heights restaurants you'll love
More about Makan
Makan
3400 11th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Beef Rendang
|$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
|Kerabu Mangga
|$14.00
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, calamansi
Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.
|Paneer Sate
|$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
More about Lou's City Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Donatelli Special
|$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
|ABC Club
|$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
More about Pho Deli
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121,, Washington
|Popular items
|Vegi Sampler 2
|$25.50
choice of 5 vegi stews and 2 side salads
|Vegi Sampler 1
|$17.50
choice of 3 from vegi stews and side salad
|Letena Signature Salad
|$8.50
steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing
More about RedRocks
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
|Six Shooter Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pupusas
|$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
|Fajita Mixta
|$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
|Freshly Made Guacamole
|$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
More about The Coupe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Spinach Dip
|$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
|Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta
|$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
|Creole Wings
|$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor