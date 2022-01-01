Columbia Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Columbia Heights restaurants
Toast

Columbia Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Vietnamese
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Columbia Heights restaurants

Makan image

 

Makan

3400 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Rendang$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
Kerabu Mangga$14.00
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, calamansi
Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.
Paneer Sate$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
More about Makan
Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donatelli Special$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
ABC Club$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
More about Lou's City Bar
Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
N7. Chicken Pho$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Pho Deli
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Letena Ethiopian Restaurant

3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121,, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegi Sampler 2$25.50
choice of 5 vegi stews and 2 side salads
Vegi Sampler 1$17.50
choice of 3 from vegi stews and side salad
Letena Signature Salad$8.50
steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing
More about Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Six Shooter Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about RedRocks
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pupusas$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
Fajita Mixta$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
Freshly Made Guacamole$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
More about The Coupe
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach Dip$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
Creole Wings$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
Restaurant banner

 

De Rhum Spot

2827 Sherman Avenue, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about De Rhum Spot

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia Heights

Quesadillas

Brisket

Map

More near Columbia Heights to explore

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston