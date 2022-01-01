Columbia Heights bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Columbia Heights
More about Lou's City Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Donatelli Special
|$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
|ABC Club
|$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
More about RedRocks
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
|Six Shooter Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pupusas
|$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
|Fajita Mixta
|$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
|Freshly Made Guacamole
|$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Spinach Dip
|$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
|Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta
|$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
|Creole Wings
|$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor