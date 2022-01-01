Columbia Heights bars & lounges you'll love

Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donatelli Special$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
ABC Club$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Six Shooter Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pupusas$10.00
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
Fajita Mixta$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
Freshly Made Guacamole$15.00
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt.
* Serves 2-4
includes corn tortilla chips
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach Dip$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
Creole Wings$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor
