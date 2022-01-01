Brisket in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights restaurants that serve brisket

N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$11.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
More about Pho Deli
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria de Res (braised beef brisket)$13.00
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

