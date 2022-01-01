Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Columbia Heights

Go
Columbia Heights restaurants
Toast

Columbia Heights restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake, Pineapple and Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
More about The Coupe
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benny$22.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Over Cheddar Biscuits with Poached Eggs and a Creamy Creole Ho
Crab Cakes$38.00
Fresh Super Lump Crab Meat Pan Served with Creole Remoulade Sauce and a Choice of Two Sides
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Fried Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato, and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Brioche Bun
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia Heights

Veggie Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Fried Rice

Brisket

Map

More near Columbia Heights to explore

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston