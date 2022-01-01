Cake in Columbia Heights
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake, Pineapple and Vanilla Ice Cream
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Crab Cake Benny
|$22.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Over Cheddar Biscuits with Poached Eggs and a Creamy Creole Ho
|Crab Cakes
|$38.00
Fresh Super Lump Crab Meat Pan Served with Creole Remoulade Sauce and a Choice of Two Sides
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Fried Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato, and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Brioche Bun