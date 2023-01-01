Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Columbia Heights
/
Washington
/
Columbia Heights
/
Carrot Cake
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve carrot cake
Makan
3400 11th St NW, Washington
Avg 4.5
(1837 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$17.00
Daikon, shiitake, scallion, chili oil (V)
More about Makan
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
Avg 3.6
(1090 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$8.00
Classic Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting (has nuts)
More about The Coupe
