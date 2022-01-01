Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights restaurants
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve fried rice

Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth$12.00
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
DN19. Noodles Combo$12.00
Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
More about Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta$24.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
Bayou Rolls$14.00
Diced Chicken & Peppers Wrapped in a Crispy Egg Roll Served with Creole Aioli
Spiced Devil Eggs with Crab Meat$13.00
Sweet Relish, Creole Spice Eggs Topped with Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

