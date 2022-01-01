Fried rice in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth
|$12.00
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|DN19. Noodles Combo
|$12.00
Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta
|$24.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
|Bayou Rolls
|$14.00
Diced Chicken & Peppers Wrapped in a Crispy Egg Roll Served with Creole Aioli
|Spiced Devil Eggs with Crab Meat
|$13.00
Sweet Relish, Creole Spice Eggs Topped with Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab Meat