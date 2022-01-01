Apple salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve apple salad
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Apple & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Granny Smith Apples and Arugula Salad with Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Pomegranate Dressing.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
