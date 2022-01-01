Arugula salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve arugula salad
La Collina
747 C Street Southeast, Washington
|Arugula Salad
|$8.00
arugula, pecorino, olive oil & lemon
gf|sf|df**|veg
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Arugula Salad - DC
|$5.00
Arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Olive oil-roasted tomatoes, confit fennel, red
onions, shaved parmesan, truffle vinaigrette
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Arugula Herb Salad
|$12.00
arugula herb salad organic arugula, italian parsley, shaved italian pecorino slices, rustic toast
fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Baby Arugula, Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumber
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$20.00
|KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$15.50
|10” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
|$10.00
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Arugula & Artichoke Salad
|$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$8.00
baby arugula, shallots & shaved gruyere dressed with lemon vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Arugula Salad
|$12.50
Burrata, arugula, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado, honey mustard vinaigrette
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Arugula Salad w/ Jamon Serrano
|$13.00
Cucumber, Honeycrisp Apple, Jamon Serrano, Manchego, Piquillo Pepper, Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Fried Goat Cheese, Shallots, Piquillo Peppers, Guinness Vinaigrette
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Arugula & Strawberry Salad
|$17.00
mozzarella balls | spiced almonds | pickled red onions | cider-balsamic dressing
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Arugula & Artichoke Salad
|$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Arugula Salad
|$5.00
(VV, GF)