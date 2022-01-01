Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

La Collina

747 C Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$8.00
arugula, pecorino, olive oil & lemon
gf|sf|df**|veg
More about La Collina
Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad - DC$5.00
Arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
More about Root & Sprig
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad$12.00
Olive oil-roasted tomatoes, confit fennel, red
onions, shaved parmesan, truffle vinaigrette
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Herb Salad$12.00
arugula herb salad organic arugula, italian parsley, shaved italian pecorino slices, rustic toast
fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette
More about Emissary
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$13.00
Baby Arugula, Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumber
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.$20.00
KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.$15.50
10” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.$10.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper
More about Sfoglina
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Arugula Salad$8.00
baby arugula, shallots & shaved gruyere dressed with lemon vinaigrette
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$12.50
Burrata, arugula, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado, honey mustard vinaigrette
More about A Baked Joint
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad w/ Jamon Serrano$13.00
Cucumber, Honeycrisp Apple, Jamon Serrano, Manchego, Piquillo Pepper, Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Estadio
d3165828-d787-4a60-bee6-394a053ba2b4 image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Arugula Salad$11.00
Fried Goat Cheese, Shallots, Piquillo Peppers, Guinness Vinaigrette
More about The Pub & The People
Item pic

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula & Strawberry Salad$17.00
mozzarella balls | spiced almonds | pickled red onions | cider-balsamic dressing
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy, Black Pepper
More about Sfoglina
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad$5.00
(VV, GF)
More about The Coupe
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen

Map

Map

