Avocado sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

Avocado, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, avocado, your choice of cheese.
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
