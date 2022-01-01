Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baked ziti in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Baked Ziti
Washington restaurants that serve baked ziti
Capo Deli
715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington
No reviews yet
BAKED ZITI
$7.00
More about Capo Deli
EMMY SQUARED Shaw
1924 8th Street, NW, WASHINGTON
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti (GF)
$14.00
banza rotini, red sauce, burrata, calabrian chilies (GF)
More about EMMY SQUARED Shaw
Browse other tasty dishes in Washington
Chipotle Chicken
Turkey Clubs
Biryani
Quinoa Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tonkatsu
Mango Lassi
Beef Patties
Neighborhoods within Washington to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
More near Washington to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(435 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(353 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston